Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $253,901.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $262.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.46. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

