Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 16,256 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.45.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,671 shares of company stock worth $5,672,299. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

