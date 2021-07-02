22,000 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $48,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

NYSE:H opened at $78.59 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

