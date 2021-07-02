S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 600.83 ($7.85).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFOR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th.

S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 657.48 ($8.59) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 576.78. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 276 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 665 ($8.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.85.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 3,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

