Brokerages Set Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target at $92.11

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,176. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after purchasing an additional 429,995 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,017,000 after purchasing an additional 341,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKS stock opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

