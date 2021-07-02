Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Buy

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLDR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $36,768.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,244,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,201,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

