AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.94. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

