Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 50,300 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.89% of QCR worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in QCR by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $774.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $50.19.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.