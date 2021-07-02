Analyzing Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) and Its Rivals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS) is one of 201 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -$26.81 million -6.71 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 21.76

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1119 4461 9850 186 2.58

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.55%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 28.72%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.55%

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.