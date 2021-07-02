Contrasting PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) & Metamaterial Exchangeco (NASDAQ:MMAT)

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Metamaterial Exchangeco (NASDAQ:MMAT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetroChina and Metamaterial Exchangeco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $280.26 billion 0.33 $2.75 billion $1.45 34.93 Metamaterial Exchangeco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Metamaterial Exchangeco.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and Metamaterial Exchangeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 3.23% 4.69% 2.53% Metamaterial Exchangeco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PetroChina and Metamaterial Exchangeco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 0 1 4 1 3.00 Metamaterial Exchangeco 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetroChina presently has a consensus price target of $36.18, indicating a potential downside of 28.58%. Given PetroChina’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Metamaterial Exchangeco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PetroChina beats Metamaterial Exchangeco on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

About Metamaterial Exchangeco

Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc., a smart materials and photonics company, invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company's products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a revolutionary transparent conductive film; and holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component. Its products include aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, energy, and medical applications. The company is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

