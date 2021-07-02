Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 546,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $22,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $44.13 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

