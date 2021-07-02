P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.15% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $21,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.62. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.86 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.97 per share, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

