Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,825,000 after buying an additional 135,808 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $90.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

