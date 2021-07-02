Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $25.28 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

