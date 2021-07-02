Citigroup Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

HP stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

