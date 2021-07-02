Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Achieves $124,125.38

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $124,125.38 and approximately $18.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00022508 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009075 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

