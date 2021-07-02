Financial Analysis: Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) versus ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ParkerVision and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.20%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of ParkerVision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ParkerVision has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A N/A -344.15% Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ParkerVision and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $70,000.00 1,467.87 -$19.58 million N/A N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Osprey Technology Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ParkerVision.

Summary

Osprey Technology Acquisition beats ParkerVision on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc. develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

