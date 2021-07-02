Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($9.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.29. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

