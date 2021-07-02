Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vericel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $52.63 on Friday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.96 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vericel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

