Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $178.97 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.51 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

