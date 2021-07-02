Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

