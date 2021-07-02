Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Qualys worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

