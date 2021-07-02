Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,706 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 110.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $70.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

