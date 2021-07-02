Amalgamated Bank Sells 640 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ASGN were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in ASGN by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $110.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

