Amalgamated Bank Sells 279 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $181,898,000 after acquiring an additional 621,136 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lyft by 96.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $61.87 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $919,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,107,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

