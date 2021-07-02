Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CETX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 20.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the first quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the first quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the first quarter worth $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cemtrex by 354.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 122,468 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

