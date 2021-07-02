Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

