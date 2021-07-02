Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.