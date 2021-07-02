Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $640,000 Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNST shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

