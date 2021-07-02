Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

