Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 49,080 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $20,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

