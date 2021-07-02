BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of BCE worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.