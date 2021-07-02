Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 121,658 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.65% of Cabot worth $48,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cabot by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cabot by 3,738.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $58.31 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

