iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $133.67 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.04.

