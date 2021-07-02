Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,102 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $295,450,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after buying an additional 616,223 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $89,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,720 shares of company stock worth $9,106,157. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

