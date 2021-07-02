Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $319,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,797,000 after buying an additional 204,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $131.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

