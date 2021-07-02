SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,818,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $564.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

