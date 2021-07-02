Stifel Financial Corp Buys 46,340 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of ONEOK worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,367,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

