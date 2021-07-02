ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $91.09 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42.

