Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after purchasing an additional 186,097 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $16,972,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $10,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

