Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,812 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,657,000. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

