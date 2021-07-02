Amalgamated Bank Sells 96 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,326.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $188.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.