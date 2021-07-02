Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 624.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,120 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.23% of Antero Resources worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 116.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 556,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 299,578 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $1,642,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 51.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $1,432,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Shares of AR stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

