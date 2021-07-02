Amalgamated Bank Sells 824 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 24,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of POWI opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.48. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

