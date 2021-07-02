Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 12,197 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $22,444,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,346.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,206,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $199.71 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

