Analysts Set Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Target Price at €61.86

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.86 ($72.77).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COK shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €51.36 ($60.42) on Tuesday. Cancom has a 12-month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12-month high of €57.25 ($67.35). The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.