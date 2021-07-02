Margaret Tooth Sells 150 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $16,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Margaret Tooth sold 109 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $8,422.43.

On Thursday, April 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $19,465.00.

TRUP opened at $116.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -271.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

