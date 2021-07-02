Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $20.14 Average PT from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 393.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 782,185 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,548,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 44.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,474,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 764,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

