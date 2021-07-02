AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.40.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

