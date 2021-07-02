Josiah Hornblower Sells 8,091 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $226,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $512,577.15.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $489,447.04.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.27.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

