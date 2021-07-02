Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPL. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of PRPL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,788.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

